Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,765 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.60. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

