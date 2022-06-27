Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $22.21 on Monday. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

