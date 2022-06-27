Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $849,136.03 and approximately $102.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

