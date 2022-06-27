RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.43.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.19 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
