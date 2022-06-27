RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $193.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.43.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.19 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.