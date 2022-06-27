Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 199,393 shares.The stock last traded at $20.43 and had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 9.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

