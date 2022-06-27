Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Outperform” Rating at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.
QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.17.
Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.49. 72,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,502. The firm has a market cap of C$19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$85.30.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
