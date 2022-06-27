Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Outperform” Rating at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.17.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.49. 72,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,502. The firm has a market cap of C$19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$85.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0406448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

