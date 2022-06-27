Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

