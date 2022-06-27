Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 25,385 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

