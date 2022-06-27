Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 9,672 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $144.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

