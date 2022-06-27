Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,042. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

