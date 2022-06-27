Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. 261,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

