Robust Token (RBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,469.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $147,685.38 and $1,469.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00029733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00148826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014126 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

