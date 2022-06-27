Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,479 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.28. 8,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.