Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $245.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

