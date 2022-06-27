Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $193.97. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

