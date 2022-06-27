Rockland Trust Co. Has $54.20 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,018 shares during the period. Independent Bank comprises 3.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $54,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $79.99. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,938. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.