Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.39. 15,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,005. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

