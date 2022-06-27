Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $638.84. 5,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,878. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

