Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 145,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 354,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$71.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

In related news, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of Sable Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$26,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,540,053.44. Also, Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of Sable Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$379,500. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,833 shares of company stock valued at $135,882.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

