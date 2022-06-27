SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $391.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $71,350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 23.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $327.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

