Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

