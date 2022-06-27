Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 384.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 4.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,974,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,097. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

