Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 165,043 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.44. 39,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

