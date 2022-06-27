Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $73.33. 65,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

