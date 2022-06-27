Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,472. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

