SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

