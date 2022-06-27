Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 7.1%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 8,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,034,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.