Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.46 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $6.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

