SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Westlake makes up approximately 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 100.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 286,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $40,506,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,281 shares of company stock worth $10,944,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,533. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.76. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

