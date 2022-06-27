SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,154 Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
BHR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.76. 10,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,179. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $339.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
