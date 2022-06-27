SG Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

SG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,364 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,768,000 after acquiring an additional 111,382 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 427,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 157,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $255.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

