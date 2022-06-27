SG Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,793 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRIM. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

