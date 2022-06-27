ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.74 and a beta of 1.49. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,383 shares of company stock worth $9,776,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

