SiaCashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (SCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $383,782.48 and $355,105.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.97 or 1.00012233 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,888,617 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.