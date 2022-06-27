Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 102,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 81,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

