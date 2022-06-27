SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Up 7.6%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. 23,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 288,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBOW. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,700 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

