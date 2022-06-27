Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of SLHGP opened at $12.98 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

