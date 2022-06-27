SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

