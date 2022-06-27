Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
SNPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $823.28 million and a PE ratio of -23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.
In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap One by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.