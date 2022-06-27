Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 116,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

SNPO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.28 million and a PE ratio of -23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap One by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

