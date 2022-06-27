SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 725 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.