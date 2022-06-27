SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLV traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,253. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.39 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

