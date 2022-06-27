SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,855 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after buying an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,588,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,063,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.40. 154,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,109,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

