SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.76. 38,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average of $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.