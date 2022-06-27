SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

