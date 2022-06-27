SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sony Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,234. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

