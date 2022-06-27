SOL Capital Management CO Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,926 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

