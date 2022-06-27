SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.72 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,496,855. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

