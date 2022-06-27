SOL Capital Management CO Has $2 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

