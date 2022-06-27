SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.58. 6,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

