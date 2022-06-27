SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 110.9% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

